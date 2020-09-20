NEWAYGO — Newaygo High School will be closed Monday, Sept. 21 due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases, according to Newaygo Public Schools (NPS) Superintendent Peggy Mathis.
Mathis said the affected individuals do not ride school buses or have family members at other NPS buildings. The elementary school and middle school will both stay open.
"This is out of an abundance of caution and will give us time to complete contract tracing and make a decision about the rest of this week," Mathis said.
On Facebook, the school district said a decision about whether or not the school will remain closed for the rest of the week will be made later Monday.
Parents of students who have been in close contact with affected individuals are being contacted. The district also said the health department will be making contacts Monday.
