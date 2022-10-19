The Copper Post owner Doug Vanse has become a staple of the Grand Haven City Council’s monthly meetings. Attending regularly, he continues to argue for better parking opportunities and less parking tickets for the residents who live in his downtown building.
On Monday, Vanse spoke prior to a presentation by Jeremy Swiftney, executive director of the city’s Main Street Downtown Development Authority, and said he would not likely be agreeing with it.
Swiftney recommended to the council that the current downtown parking program continue as-is, and the majority of the council agreed.
According to Switfney’s presentation, there are three overnight parking options: public lots with a permit, private lots with agreements, and street parking that is only available between the months of April and November.
As part of his presentation, Swiftney said there are as many as 414 parking spaces that can be used for overnight public parking. In the city’s off-season, there are the 369 spaces.
“No one has talked to me or any of my tenants – to my knowledge – about the parking situation,” Vanse said. “For those of you that think there is plenty of parking down there, you are absolutely right – there is plenty of parking.”
It would appear Vanse’s issue is where the lots are located.
“It is discriminatory, there is no question about it,” he said. “In the Anna’s House lot, the first two rows are closest to the Grand Theatre condos. Those people park their second cars, their families come over, their friends come over, and they never have to worry about three-hour parking.
“Look at your map – there is not one single lot on the north side of Washington that isn’t three-hour parking limited. It is all discriminatory,” he continued. “They are all assigned to the south side.”
Both councilmembers Karen Lowe and Mike Fritz seemed sympathetic to Vanse’s concerns. Lowe suggested that additional overnight parking spots be created near The Copper Post, 100 Washington Ave. She said these spots don’t have to be exclusive to the residents living in that building.
“What we are really talking about is (residents) not having to move their car at 8 a.m., or whenever it is, for overnight parking,” Lowe said. “That really does make a difference whether it is restricted or unrestricted. I don’t think people are asking for a dedicated parking space. What (Vanse) is asking is that they have a reasonable amount of time to park their car, and not get up at 6 a.m., that they have overnight parking, and not have to get up at 8 o’clock and have to rotate their car every three hours.”
Mayor Catherine McNally said it is Vanse’s responsibility as a landlord to educate his residents on where they can park their vehicles – to which Vanse responded that he has done that.
Swiftney added that in Holland, downtown residents have to park their cars away from their apartments.
