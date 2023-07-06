FERRYSBURG — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health has issued a “no body contact” advisory for North Beach Park.
During routine sampling of the E. coli levels at North Beach Park on Wednesday, results showed high levels of E. coli present in the beach water. Data from water testing at the beach showed that E. coli levels hit 1,794.81 colony-forming units (CFU) on Tuesday well over the acceptable level of below 300 CFUs of E. coli for an untreated body of water.
The elevated levels of E. coli appear to be related to the dredging operations that are ongoing near the beach. The high levels of E. coli seem to be confined to the North Beach Park Area, as Ottawa County Environmental Health Supervisor Matt Allen explained; nearby Grand Haven State Park measured 14.76 CFUs.
This advisory is effective immediately and will be lifted when water samples show acceptable water quality. The public should avoid body contact of any kind with these waters until this advisory is lifted.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding public beach water sampling, or those who believe they may have become ill after swimming in the impacted waters, should call the OCDPH at 616-393-5645 during normal business hours, or visit miottawa.org/ochd and click the red “report a concern” button.
More information about surface water quality in Ottawa County is available at miottawa.org/beachwatch.
