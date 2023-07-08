FERRYSBURG — The "no body contact" advisory issued on Thursday, July 6, for North Beach Park in Ferrysburg has been lifted.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) conducted routine sampling of the E. coli levels at North Beach Park on Friday, July 7, and the sample results showed acceptable levels of E. coli present in the beach water. The results have shown that the beach is now in compliance with Michigan’s Water Quality Standards and is safe for the public.
The geometric mean of the samples collected during the sampling event is 10.81 E. coli per 100 mL, which is in compliance with the total body contact standard of a maximum of 300 E. coli per 100 mL.
Individuals with questions or concerns regarding public beach water sampling, or those who believe they may have become ill after swimming in the impacted waters, should call the OCDPH at 616-393-5645 during normal business hours, or visit miottawa.org/ochd and click the red “report a concern” button.
The public may find more information about surface water quality in Ottawa County by visiting miottawa.org/beachwatch.
The most up-to-date information on public beaches, as well as a listing of water sample results, can be found at the Michigan BeachGuard website at egle.state.mi.us/beach.
