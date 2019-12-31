No early morning parking on village streets

With snow on the way, Spring Lake officials are reminding residents that there is no parking on village streets from 2-6 a.m. every day through April 1, even if there is no accumulation.
Village staff is also asking for assistance to keep the community drivable and walkable during the winter months, especially after snow events.
“Please notify your plow driver that plowing snow across or onto public rights of way is prohibited by state law and local ordinance,” Village Administrative Assistant Mary Paparella said.
Violation of the law may result in a ticket to the homeowner, since village staff has no way of determining who the property owner hired to plow snow.
If you would like a copy of the snow removal laws, contact the Village Hall at 616-842-1393 or email Paparella at mary@springlakevillage.org.
Village staff is also reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear.
“A few minutes of time clearing the hydrant can mean the difference between saving your home and a complete loss,” the village newsletter states.
