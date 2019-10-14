As the U.S. Postal Service observes Columbus Day, we are unable to have your Grand Haven Tribune delivered today.
Therefore, there is no newspaper today, as well as no mail delivery.
The Tribune office is open during its regular business hours, and important and breaking news will be posted on our website.
Normal delivery of the Tribune, along with your mail, will resume Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.