The storms that rolled through Southwest Michigan on Wednesday night knocked out power at our printing facility for several hours. That means our subscribers will not receive a printed edition of the Tribune on Thursday, April 20.
Thursday's edition will be delivered along with Friday's Tribune on Friday, April 21.
