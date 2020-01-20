The Grand Haven Tribune will not print a newspaper on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Tribune is distributed by the U.S. Postal Service, and local post offices are closed for the holiday honoring Dr. King.
The Tribune office at 101 N. Third St. will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at 1:30-4 p.m.
Breaking news will, as always, be posted on our website.
