Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke was an early recipient of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination when he received the first of the two-part series Monday, Dec. 21.
Hawke said he suffered no ill effects from the shot.
The Ottawa County Health Department and North Ottawa Community Health System started offering vaccinations to medical personnel Friday, Dec. 18. Both organizations received 975 doses of the vaccine.
Since then, Hawke said about half of the GHDPS officers who possess a medical license (paramedic, EMT or Medical First Responder) have been vaccinated, all on a voluntary basis.
Emergency workers will continue to be vaccinated by appointment, he said.
The Ottawa County Health Department administered 379 doses of the vaccine Dec. 18-23, according to County Communications Specialist Kristina Wieghmink. More doses were administered Monday.
No additional doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered this week, Wieghmink said.
According to the Michigan.gov Covid-19 Vaccine dashboard, 6,500 vaccine doses have been distributed to five sites in Ottawa County. That includes 2,600 doses from Moderna and 3,900 doses from Pfizer (as of Dec. 22).
The majority of the doses administered so far have been from Pfizer.
At North Ottawa Community Hospital, about half the staff has been vaccinated so far, according to hospital spokesperson Jennifer VanSkiver.
A second clinic for staff will be held on Wednesday. Once that is completed, hospital staff will work with the Ottawa County Health Department to make sure any leftover doses are administered to other Category 1 personnel.
VanSkiver said they did expect to have excess, because some people were not eligible to be vaccinated and others have declined. Also, staff has been able to get as many as seven doses from some of the vials.
So far, they have not had any reports of serious reactions to the vaccination, VanSkiver said.
“Some are reporting a tender spot on the arm where they received the shot. Some are reporting tiredness,” she said. “The majority of people seem to be tolerating this fairly well, as expected.”
VanSkiver said she also experienced no issues.
“It was far easier and less painful for me than (this year’s) the flu shot,” she said.
VanSkiver explained that some administrative staff has received the vaccine because of the number of doses available to the health system.
She noted that 975 doses was the smallest amount sent anywhere and that covers all staff and volunteers in the North Ottawa Community Health System.
In larger hospitals, they may not have yet received enough doses to cover all of their medical staff, let alone administrative staff, she added. Those hospitals continue to get deliveries of the vaccines each week.
Figuring out who gets the vaccine and when has been an evolving process.
“We’re doing the best we can in real time,” VanSkiver said. “We need people to be patient and know that we are working as hard as we can to get this vaccine to the people who need it and the people who want it.”
VanSkiver said staff and residents at the North Ottawa Care Center would begin receiving their vaccinations onsite on Jan. 8. Those vaccinations will be the Moderna vaccine and they are being administered by a local pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.