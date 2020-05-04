NOCH workers recalled

All furloughed workers have been recalled and two of four operating rooms are back on track as North Ottawa Community Hospital continues to ramp up operations reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been meeting with doctors and patients the last couple of weeks. There are people with elective situations that have worsening conditions and issues becoming time sensitive. There’s a need to address that,” said hospital communications director Jennifer VanSkiver.
Hospital operations were down to emergency capacity only due to government orders clamping down on election surgeries as employees prepared for a surge in COVID-19 patients.
Over the last several weeks, staff created separate entrances and separate operating areas so patients without the virus could be kept apart from patients with the virus.
All people still enter the hospital through the main entrance and have their temperatures checked before they can go inside. Visitors are still limited. Everyone in the building wears a mask.
VanSkiver said the Grand Haven hospital has had very few patients with the novel virus, and hopes that it stays that way. But the predicted peak in West Michigan is still a couple of weeks away.
While the COVID and non-COVID areas are maintained, VanSkiver said there is a need to help people with escalating health issues.
“If there are patients out there who have had issues develop and are reluctant to seek care, talk to your doctor,” she said. “If you had an elective surgery postpone or canceled, speak to your doctor.”
VanSkiver said the hospital is making its surgery services available to those priority patients.
“It’s unnecessary for these cases to be put off until they become an emergency,” she said.
Hospital officials are trying to be proactive with people with worsening situations so “the dam doesn’t break at the same time on the emergency situation and the COVID surge.”
The hospital remains prepared for the surge.
“We are over-prepared,” VanSkiver said. “You plan for a crisis. You hope for less than that.”
VanSkiver said people should not be afraid to go to the hospital.
“If you need medical care, you need to seek it,” she said.
