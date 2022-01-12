The nomination period for the Grand Haven Tribune’s 2022 People’s Choice awards is now open.
Nominations will be accepted digitally through Jan. 26. At that point, the top nominees in each category will advance to a voting stage, which runs from Feb. 9-23.
People’s Choice winners will be announced March 26.
To nominate your favorite businesses, go online to peopleschoicewestmi.com. There, you’ll be able to sort through the 2021 winners, and also suggest winners in this year’s contest. You can nominate your favorite business, person or place once daily through Jan. 26.
This year’s People’s Choice awards are broken down into 11 main categories: Food and Drink; Arts and Entertainment; Shopping; Beauty, Health and Fitness; Home Services; Life Services; Auto and Recreational Vehicles; Real Estate and Home; Employment; Recreation; and Pets.
Within each category, you’ll find dozens of sub-categories. For example, under Recreation, you can vote for your favorite boat/watercraft dealer or rental club; best marina; best beach; best state, county or township park; best travel agency; and best place to rent a kayak, canoe or paddleboard. Under Home Services, you can nominate your favorite carpet cleaner, electrical service, heating and cooling specialist, and more.
Those who have already been nominated will show up in each category; you can either click on that entry to add your nomination or type in your own.
You don’t need to nominate a person, place or business in each category – feel free to pick and choose your favorites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.