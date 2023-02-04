Disability Network Lakeshore (DNL) is seeking nominees for its Ability Award event to be held April 25.
The Ability Award recognizes leaders in Allegan and Ottawa counties who promote a philosophy of independence and advocate for fully inclusive communities where people with disabilities can participate, contribute, and belong.
