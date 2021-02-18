The Muskegon Community College Board of Trustees will consider a purchase offer for the Lakeshore Fitness Center by an unnamed Michigan not-for-profit organization.
The offer was recently announced by Chris McGuigan, the former executive director of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. The previous day, she delivered to MCC President Dale K. Nesbary a purchase agreement for the Lakeshore Fitness Center from an existing organization, whose name she kept private.
“I cannot tell you the name because this is a contingent offer until next week, when the board of directors meets and approves it, and we do expect approval of the offer as it was written,” McGuigan said. “I helped the organization put together an offer that serviced its needs and also took into account what I know are the college’s interests, primarily looking at price and future use. In particular, there is a paragraph that addresses our intent to offer the community use of the building as a fitness center. So, we are hoping that this will be a positive agreement for both parties and for Muskegon.”
McGuigan, who drafted the agreement, noted her experience with property deals both as a lawyer and with the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.
“This property and this building were a gift from the community to the community for health and wellness,” McGuigan said. “We want to build on that for generations. I know that fits with the college’s desires.”
The MCC trustees, who did not have the opportunity to review the proposal prior to their meeting, raised several questions regarding the terms of the agreement, the anonymous organization making the offer, and the long-term impact the proposal would have on the college and community. The board voted to table the matter until its legal counsel has the opportunity to review the proposal and the procedure.
MCC Board Chairwoman Diana Osborn added that a date for a special board meeting, including a possible closed session, has not been set.
The college shut down the Lakeshore Fitness Center, 900 W. Western Ave., in March 2020. According to a story on the college's website, the center has been a financial challenge for MCC since the college purchased the facility in August 2015 from the Muskegon Family YMCA for $1.17 million as part of an initiative that included the construction in 2017 of the Health and Wellness Center on campus. The sale of the building allowed the YMCA to pay off its debt.
Over the past five years, MCC has invested more than $2.5 million in the acquisition of the building, repairs and purchase of equipment, and another $2.5 million in operating losses, according to the May 1, 2020, story on the college's website.
