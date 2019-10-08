North Bank Trail closed this week

SPRING LAKE TWP. — North Bank Trail pedestrians and pedal-pumpers will have to find a new route this week.
The North Bank Trail between Fruitport Road and 148th Avenue will be closed today (Tuesday) through Friday.
A culvert that has been in place there for more than 80 years has been experiencing clogging issues and a sanitary sewer line needs more structural support.
“It caused a sinkhole up on the trail,” said Spring Lake Township Manager Gordon Gallagher. “It’s about halfway between 148th Avenue and Fruitport Road, right by one of the overlooks.”
The sinkhole area has been coned off for the last couple of months.
“Now we’re going to start doing some work,” Gallagher said of the $10,000 repair. “There is a sanitary line underneath the trail. It turns by the Lloyd’s Bayou complex toward Orchard Market. It also servces the trailer park and industries on 148th Avenue. We’re not replacing it, we are supporting the line with a steel beam.”
Later this fall, Gallagher said the Ottawa County Water Resources Department will replace the culvert. That cost has not yet been determined, but it will be on the county’s dime, according to Gallagher.
Gallagher’s suggested detour route during the closure is to head a bit north to the State Road non-motorized path.
“The nice thing is there is a parallel path on State Road just a few hundred feet to the north,” he said. “But the other challenge to that is 148th Avenue is also having culvert replacement done. Unfortunately, it’s work that needs to be done.”
