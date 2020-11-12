The drivers involved in a two-car crash at a Grand Haven intersection Thursday afternoon sought their own treatment for the injuries they suffered in the incident.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Beacon Boulevard and Robbins Road at about 2:30 p.m. Northbound U.S. 31 was closed for about 45 minutes following the crash.
