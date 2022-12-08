The right two lanes of northbound U.S. 31 over the Grand River bridges, from Jackson Street in Grand Haven to Third Street in Ferrysburg, are scheduled to be closed for bridge work from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. this Saturday.
During this time, the off-ramps from northbound U.S. 31 to M-104 and to Third Street will also be closed.
To access Third Street and M-104, continue north on the highway and exit at Van Wagoner Street to southbound U.S. 31.
The work is weather dependent.
Lane closures for road and bridge work remain in effect through Dec. 20 on both northbound and southbound U.S. 31 between Jackson and Third streets, and on eastbound and westbound M-104 over the Spring Lake channel between U.S. 31 and Savidge Court in Spring Lake.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the Michigan Department of Transportation's list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
