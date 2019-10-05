While peak months have come to a close at the Grand Haven Memorial Airpark, business is far from over for the year.
Activity has increased significanlty over last year, and airport manager Earle Bares said operations — take-offs and landings — will continue through the end of the year.
“We’re doing quite well,” Bares said, indicating an activity summary on his desk.
To date, the airport has seen approximately 9,949 operations, up from last year’s 9,572 operations. The airport has also seen an increase in entries in the registration book. Bares said entries could include a student coming in to practice take-offs and landings. So far in 2019, there are 3,332 entries versus last year’s 3,271.
The airport also has seen an increase in tie-downs, or people who are flying in to spend time in Grand Haven. Year-to-date, there have been 350 tie-downs, up from 2018’s 343. Fuel sales also have increased, with 23,400 gallons sold so far this year in comparison to the 21,034 gallons sold in 2018.
Bares said planes and helicopters will continue to land at the airport for practice, leisure, the occasional medical emergency, such as when a helicopter cannot land at the hospital. The airport also serves as a airport for other locales like Chicago.
As for planes being lodged at the airport, Bares said that is up, too.
“A few years ago, we had 24 or 25 airplanes on the fields,” he said. “Now, we have 59 airplanes located on the fields. We have almost reached our maximum for hangar capacity.”
In coming years, Bares said airport staff and Grand Haven City Council members may need to look at adding hangars on the property. For now, the airport manager is preparing for renovations coming in 2020.
“One thing I’m looking forward to next year is the rehabilitation of the east-west runway. It’s going to be resurfaced,” he said. “We’re looking forward to having that completed.”
The runway rehabilitation project comes with an almost $1 million price tag. As with other projects at the airport, the city is responsible for 5 percent of the costs, with the remainder of the bill covered by state and federal grants and funding.
With activity increasing at the airport, Bares spoke against talks of downsizing available runway space.
Earlier this year, the local Chamber of Commerce presented a study to City Council which showed a potential $600 million economic impact by closing the north-south runway in favor of rezoning the area for commercial use.
However, Bares said in some weather conditions, the north-south runway becomes the best answer for pilots looking to take-off or land.
“Keeping the north-south runway open is vital,” Bares said.
