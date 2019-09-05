The National Weather Service is advising beach-goers to stay out of Lake Michigan on Friday.
A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday for Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee.
Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions through early Friday include South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
For Friday afternoon, beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include North Beach in South Haven, Holland State Park, Muskegon State Park, Mears State Park in Pentwater and Stearns Park in Ludington.
Southerly winds will cause strong currents on the southern side of piers through early Friday. Winds will switch to the north on Friday afternoon and cause strong currents on the north side of piers.
High waves and strong longshore currents will also be hazardous to swimmers.
