WEST OLIVE — Ottawa County households can expect to receive a newsletter twice a year, after the county’s Board of Commissioners voted Oct. 26 to approve a semiannual mailing.
The resolution approved an eight-page newsletter that will be sent to all of the county’s households, which total more than 117,000. Costs for printing, postage and mail preparation are estimated to be $92,800 annually.
