Odd News: Cubs get locked in van, honk horn to get out

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.
News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer's home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van.
He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.
Stokely said the cubs must have climbed in through the driver-side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.
Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out. He said he didn't see Mama Bear nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.