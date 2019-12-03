Odd News: Ronde Barber drops f-bomb during NFL broadcast

Eagles fans weren’t the only ones cursing during the Birds loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
During the third quarter, Fox Sports analyst and former cornerback Ronde Barber was praising Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s ability to make plays when a slip of the tongue allowed some foul language to slip out.
This isn’t the first time Barber has shown signs of a potty mouth. Last season, while calling a Cardinals-Vikings game, Barber nearly dropped the same obscene language before catching himself at the last minute.
While Eagles fans were salty over the loss, and mistakes always happen during broadcasts, Barber really didn’t have his strongest game as an announcer on Sunday. Once it was clear the Eagles would lose, Barber tossed out banal observations like, “You almost feel like it’s a missed opportunity for this Eagles football team" and “They’ve gotta be disappointed on that sideline.” He also referred to Carson Wentz at least twice as Bengals quarterback “Carson Palmer” and confused dominoes with mahjong coming back from a commercial break.
The strongest moment of the broadcast by far was the trick play touchdown thrown by Dolphins punter Matt Haack to kicker Jason Sanders. It’s the first time an NFL kicker has caught a touchdown pass since Broncos kicker Jim Turner pulled down a 25-yard catch in 1977, and though it wasn’t the outcome Eagles fans wanted, the call by Barber and play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert was solid.
Barber spent 16 seasons in the NFL — all with the Buccaneers — and is best known to Eagles fans for returning an interception off Donovan McNabb 92 yards for a touchdown during the 2002 NFC Championship game, sending the Birds home in what would be the team’s last game at Veterans Stadium.
Barber called games for Fox since 2013, and has been partnered up with Albert in the network’s No. 3 booth for three straight seasons. He’s also done a handful of games with this twin brother — former Giants running back Tiki Barber — working as the sideline reporter.
