Odd News: Slew of odd 911 requests lands Mich. man in jail, police say

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — A man who seemed to confuse 911 with DoorDash and Uber ended his evening in cuffs, Traverse City police said.
The 40-year-old man, which Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien described as “residentially challenged,” is accused of misusing emergency services after a slew of phone calls Sunday.
The first call rang in at 7:08 p.m., O’Brien said. The man requested help because he “could not get his pants up.”
A second call at 8:14 p.m. requested a ride, which wasn’t obliged, and the man called again at 9:21 p.m. with a new request.
“(He) was hungry and wanted a hot dog," O’Brien said.
Traverse City police officers found the man, who admitted to the 911 misuse, and they gave him a ride to the Grand Traverse County Jail.
He was in jail as of Monday morning, O’Brien said, and the case was awaiting review from the prosecutor’s office.
