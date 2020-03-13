SPRING LAKE TWP. — A planned weekend overseas as team doctor for the United States Ski Team’s World Cup competition in Slovenia avalanched into a travel nightmare for Spring Lake Township resident Dr. Brett Martin.
Martin, a sports medicine specialist and Spectrum Health Medical Group family medicine staff physician, flew out of Grand Rapids on Wednesday and arrived in Slovenia on Thursday. While in line at the rental car company, he heard the news – the race had been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“As soon as the U.S. Ski Team found out, they tried to call me, but I was already on the plane and didn’t get the message until I was in Slovenia,” Martin said. “I found out from the rental car guy the race was canceled.”
The region had jumped from a COVID-19 (coronavirus) level 1 to a level 3 risk, without ever hitting level 2.
Martin’s mind raced. He was the person responsible for the ski team members, whether injury or infection.
“If there are any medical issues, I’m responsible for them,” he said. “Any illness or injury, I’m responsible for.”
But ski team members never showed up in Slovenia. They learned of the race cancellation before departing Sweden.
“I was supposed to be here waiting for the team to get here, but obviously they didn’t make it,” he said. “I got to the hotel and they said, ‘We’re actually just closing.’”
Because of no spectators and no competitors, hotel operators saw no reason to stay open.
“The race was supposed to be Saturday and Sunday,” Martin said. “I was going to come home Monday. Part of me wanted to sight-see, but then I heard about Trump closing down travel (from Europe). When I talked to the medical director of the U.S. Ski Team in Utah, she told me when Trump said if you were a U.S. citizen, they would let you in, but you had to be quarantined. She didn’t know if that would be guaranteed. She really wanted to get me back before midnight Friday.”
During his Wednesday night address to the nation, President Trump said the travel ban would take effect at the stroke of midnight Friday. The White House later clarified that American citizens could return beyond the stated deadline.
Martin attempted to arrange a flight, but phone wait times for his airline were estimated at six hours. He tried to call Delta, the carrier that brought him to Slovenia.
“I got disconnected a few times,” he said. “I was on hold for an hour. I can’t pay international charges for all that time.”
Finally, assistance arrived from the United States Olympic Committee.
“They ended up getting me a flight back (Friday),” Martin said Thursday.
Martin said it was cheaper for the U.S. Olympic Committee to purchase a round-trip ticket than a one-way fare, and his return flight is set for April.
Will he be using the return leg?
“Uh, no,” he said, laughing.
