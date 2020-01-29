Second-grade teacher Stacy Farmer reads to second- and fourth-grade students at Griffin Elementary School on Tuesday. Throughout the day, fourth-graders participated in the One Book One School program as they read “All of the Above” by Shelley Pearsall. Fourth- and second-grade classes partnered for one hour in the morning.
With a fireplace on the classroom’s screen, students settled in as second-grade teacher Rachel Poel read to them.
Griffin Elementary School second-graders partnered with fourth-grade peers for an hour Tuesday morning, as the older students participated in the One Book One Day program by reading “All of the Above” by Shelley Pearsall. Like the characters in the book, students also assembled tetrahedrons (triangular pyramids) as they listened to the story being read to them.
