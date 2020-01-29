With a fireplace on the classroom’s screen, students settled in as second-grade teacher Rachel Poel read to them.

Griffin Elementary School second-graders partnered with fourth-grade peers for an hour Tuesday morning, as the older students participated in the One Book One Day program by reading “All of the Above” by Shelley Pearsall. Like the characters in the book, students also assembled tetrahedrons (triangular pyramids) as they listened to the story being read to them.

