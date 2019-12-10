One chapter comes to a close

If you base it simply by the numbers, Bill Core enjoyed a spectacular career as Spring Lake High School’s varsity softball coach – 30 years, 642 wins, 14 conference championships, 10 district titles and three regional crowns.
But Core’s influence on the program goes well beyond wins and losses.
“I don’t even know where to start,” said the Lakers’ athletic director, and Core’s longtime friend and colleague, Cavin Mohrhardt. “Bill has done so much for the school and each one of his programs. It’s impossible trying to put into words what Bill Core has done, and what he’s meant, for Spring Lake.”
Sunday evening, Core announced that he was stepping down as the Lakers’ varsity softball coach, putting an end to one of the chapters of his storied coaching career. He’ll continue to coach Spring Lake’s varsity boys basketball team, which opens their season tonight at Whitehall.
Core and his wife, Tracy, have three children: Jenna, who recently graduated from Spring Lake and now attends Hope College; Jackson is a sophomore at Spring Lake; while Jaden is in seventh grade.
Core’s family urged him to continue coaching softball as well as basketball, but he decided it was time to take a step back and devote more time to his family.
“This is something that I have thought about for some time and just could not make it official,” he said. “My family kept saying, ‘Don’t do it, Dad. But they are exactly the reason why I am. At Spring Lake, we stress the importance of family, and now I am stepping away for that reason.
“Last year my son, Jackson, played about 20 JV baseball games and I saw three,” he continued. “I justified it because I was coaching my senior daughter, Jenna, on the Spring Lake softball team. Now that she is at Hope College and is trying out for the softball team, and Jackson will be playing baseball again for Spring Lake, I want to watch them play. I also have my seventh-grade son, Jaden, who also plays baseball. I told the team on Friday that I love everything about Spring Lake softball, including them, but I love watching my own kids more. I am looking forward to being a softball and baseball dad.”
Core coached junior varsity softball at Grand Haven in 1989, then was hired as the Lakers’ varsity coach in 1990. He guided the Lakers to conference championships in nearly half of his 30 seasons and led Spring Lake to consecutive regional championships the past three years.
Sarah Bulthuis has served as Core’s assistant coach for a majority of those 30 years. Bulthuis, who coached the Lakers’ varsity volleyball team for many years, said it’s never easy to step away from a program that you’ve poured your heart and soul into.
“He had talked to me before he made the announcement and it took him a while – it was not a decision he made overnight,” said Bulthuis, who also will step down as assistant coach but continue to serve as the Lakers’ assistant athletic director. “I did it with volleyball. You factor in a lot of aspects of what’s going on in your life before you make that decision. It was a tough one for him, but he felt it was time, and it was the right decision for him.”
The thing that stands out most about Core as a coach, aside from the time he commits to the program, is his fairness, Bulthuis said.
“He’s a really good communicator, and he’d tell you why you’re playing or why you’re not playing, what you need to do to improve and make the team better,” she said. “He was always open and honest and fair with every player. I learned a lot from him as a leader and as a coach. I don’t think people realize how much extra time a coach puts in to set up the team to have success.”
Core learned much about the game of softball as a kid, growing up in Traverse City, watching his father’s fast-pitch teams play at Walt Warren Field. Young Bill would serve as the team’s bat boy.
“I later formed a team in high school with my JV baseball teammates and continued to play until in my early 30s,” Core said. “My first softball coaching job was as the Grand Haven JV coach, where I learned so much from Grand Haven varsity coach Bob LaLonde. He was the pioneer of some of the first travel softball teams in West Michigan and the first West Michigan Hitting Warehouse.
“Spring Lake athletic director Tom Hickman then gave me the chance to coach the Spring Lake varsity softball team following beloved Larry Wanrooy, who taught me how to love the game and its players, and here we are 30 years later,” he said. “Over the past 30 years, I have developed so many special relationships from the players, their parents and families, my assistant coaches, fellow opposing coaches, local media, and even the umpires.”
None of it would have been possible, Core said, without the support of his family.
“Their support has been unwavering,” he said. “My parents and brothers drive down from Traverse City every year to watch a few games, my wife Tracy is the perfect coach’s wife, and my kids have grown up around the highs and lows of Spring Lake softball.”
