1 US31 VanWagoner Crash

Police wait for a tow truck to remove a car that went off the road Tuesday morning on northbound U.S. 31 north of VanWagoner in Spring Lake Township.

 Tribune photo/Becky Vargo

A 21-year-old Muskegon woman suffered minor injuries in a one-car crash Tuesday morning on northbound U.S. 31 north of VanWagoner Road in Spring Lake Township. She was treated at the scene.

Emergency crews responded to the area just after 7 a.m.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.