GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A Grand Haven-area woman was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Harbor Transit bus Thursday morning at the intersection of 168th Avenue and Johnson Street in Grand Haven Township.
The woman’s injuries appeared to be minor, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. An ambulance transported her to North Ottawa Community Hospital following the 9:30 a.m. crash.
