One hurt in pickup truck rollover on I-96

A 62-year-old Muskegon man was injured when he lost control of his pickup truck on westbound I-96 Sunday afternoon and flipped over in the median.
The man told police that he started choking on a beverage that he was drinking, when he lost control, according to Sgt. Rick Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic was backed up for several miles as emergency crews worked in the area.
The preliminary investigation showed that the man was driving his 1999 Ford F-150 west on I-96 near 48th Avenue in Wright Township when he lost control of the vehicle at about 4:55 p.m., Dill said. The truck entered the median, struck the cable barrier and flipped onto its roof.
An ambulance transported the driver to a Grand Rapids area hospital for evaluation. Two passengers, a 73-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Responding to the scene with sheriff’s deputies were Wright/Tallmadge Fire Rescue and Life EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.