MEARS — One child was killed and another was seriously injured after an accident involving four wheelers Sunday afternoon, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
Two 13-year-old cousins were each on a four wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Mears. The pair went over a steep incline on the dunes, causing both quads to flip.
One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene. The second sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon by ambulance.
The cousins are from Illinois. Mast says this is the first fatality at Silver Lake Sand Dunes this season.
The identities of the children are not yet released.
