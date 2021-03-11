SPRING LAKE TWP. — Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning at the east intersection of Cleveland and Krueger streets just east of the Village of Spring Lake.
Three teens were pinned inside a red Dodge Durango after the crash that occurred just before 7 a.m. A witness at the scene said that Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies were able to open the back hatch on the vehicle and allow the boys to get out.
