Online poll results

Here are the results from this week's online poll: Are you planning to vote in the Nov. 5 election?
Yes, of course!: 149 votes
No. Nothing is on the ballot where I live.: 30
No. There's an election?: 14
Undecided: 2
There is a new question up for your vote: What is your favorite local pizza place? Vote now at grandhaventribune.com.
