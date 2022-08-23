We asked: Should Michigan’s K-12 schools be required to start the new academic year after Labor Day, like the 2005 state law decreed?

Here’s what you told us:

Huizenga Ferry 2

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga holds his hand over his heart as the flag is raised at a first day of school ceremony at Ferry Elementary School in August 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.