We asked: Do you support making voting easier for all Americans?

Here is what you told us:

US-NEWS-VOTER-TURNOUT-ANALYSIS-TB

Voters wait in line outside the Goldblatts Building in Chicago's West Town on Nov. 2, 2020, the last day of early voting in Chicago. Some said they'd waited over two hours to vote.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.