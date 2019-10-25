Online poll results

Here are the results of this week's online poll: Do you support the President Trump impeachment process currently underway in Congress?
Yes, and it's overdue: 255 votes
Yes, the Ukraine deal is the last straw: 43
No, he doesn't deserve this: 236
No, the country can't be put through this: 37
I'm still on the fence about it: 9
Poll results released last week by the Marketing Resource Group, a Lansing-based communications firm that often works with Republican candidates, showed 48.5 percent of likely Michigan voters surveyed support the impeachment inquiry while 45.2 percent oppose it.
There is now a new poll question up for your voting: Are you planning to vote in the Nov. 5 election?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.