Online poll results

We asked: At what income level should the federal stimulus checks be reduced or cut off?
Here is what you told us:
$300,000 per household: 6.8%
$150,000 per household: 15.3%
$100,000 for individuals: 10.2%
$75,000 for individuals: 17.4%
$50,000 for individuals: 31.1%
$30,000 for individuals: 7.7%
No limits: 8.1%
Uncertain: 3.4%
We have a new question for you: What was your reaction to the Senate’s acquittal of former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial last week?
