Online poll results

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Rain. Low 32F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 32F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.