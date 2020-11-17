FLINT, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim Co-lead Class Counsel and Liaison Counsel in the Flint water crisis litigation announced today that the $600 million settlement, reached in August as the result of a class action and individual lawsuits brought on behalf of Flint residents, was presented to the Court today for preliminary approval. Defendants, The City of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center and Rowe Professional Services Co. have also now signed onto the settlement agreement, which brings the total financial relief for Flint residents to $641.2 million.