Ottawa County courthouse is shown. Friend of the Court caseworkers can now assist parents virtually through the Online Dispute Resolution platform to help them reach agreements over issues such as parenting time and child support.
OTTAWA COUNTY — Parents involved in custody, child support and other parenting disputes can work to reach agreements without having to go to court with an online program announced by Ottawa County Friend of the Court.
Friend of the Court caseworkers can assist parents virtually through the Online Dispute Resolution platform to help them reach agreements over issues such as parenting time and child support.
