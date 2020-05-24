COVID update
The State of Michigan reported 314 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday. 

That brings the state's totals to 54,365 total confirmed cases and 5,223 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 

As of May 22, 33,168 Michiganders have recovered from the coronavirus. 

Ottawa County's newest update shows a total of 773 total cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths, with 257 people recovered from the virus. 

There are 76 total cases of COVID-19 in the 49417 (Grand Haven) zip code, and 19 cases in the 49456 (Spring Lake) zip code. 

