Doodles

Nearly three dozen goldendoodles were rescued from an Alabama puppy mill and are now at the Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.

 WZZM-TV photo

WEST OLIVE — After a call from an Alabama animal shelter, 35 dogs are now safe at Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.

The goldendoodles were rescued earlier this week from a hoarding and puppy mill operation in Birmingham.

