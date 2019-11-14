Opening day is still 'deer day' in some rural school districts

HART — Each year, leaders in the Hart school district build their calendar to meet all of the state's instructional requirements, and so students can have opening day of the firearm deer season off.
Hart Superintendent Mark Platt said it's an easy decision to make, especially when opening day falls on a Friday.
"Hunting is a big deal around here," he said.
If school were to be held on opening day, attendance would likely plummet so low that the state wouldn't count the day, according to Platt.
"You have got to have 70 percent attendance for the day to count," he said.
On Hart High School student Cassidy Copenhaver's cellphone are photos of the deer she's killed since learning to hunt with her dad at age 9.
"An eight-point (buck) is the biggest deer I've ever shot," she said.
Students like Copenhaver and classmate Chance Alvesteffer say they'd likely skip school if it was in session on opening day.
"I've been raised in the woods," Alvesteffer said. "It's time in the woods to reconnect with nature and to put meat in our fridge to live, and it's a lifestyle."
Other lakeshore schools joining Hart in taking opening day off include Newaygo, White Cloud and Hesperia.
Michigan's firearm deer season runs Nov. 15-30.
