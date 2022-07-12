LIFE-HEALTH-ABORTION-GENETICSCREENING-GET

An activist, who declined to provide her name, speaks outside the Supreme Court in protest against the Texas abortion law that prohibits the procedure around six weeks into pregnancy.

 TNS photo / Drew Angerer, Getty Images

We asked: Do you think the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will lead to the Court striking down other rights and/or laws?

Here’s what you told us:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.