Ottawa County adds vaping to smoking regulations

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to include vaping in the county’s smoking regulations.
Commissioners approved the Ottawa County Health and Human Services Committee’s proposed revisions to the county Operations Ordinances to include vaping regulations on or within county property. Additionally, the commission proposed revisions to the Ottawa County Regulation Eliminating Smoking in Public and Private Worksites and Public Places to also regulate vaping.
Any individuals found in violation of the ordinance shall be guilty of an infraction, leading to a warning and fines.
“Numerous studies have found that tobacco and marijuana smoke are major contributors to indoor air pollution, and that breathing secondhand smoke is a cause of disease in healthy nonsmokers,” said Lisa Stefanovsky, health officer for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “Secondhand smoke is a toxic air contaminant and exposure to secondhand smoke has serious health effects. There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke.”
Vaping is the act of using electronic smoking devices to deliver an inhaled dose of nicotine or other substances. Existing studies on electronic smoking device aerosol emissions and cartridge contents have found a number of substances known to cause cancer in humans, including formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, lead, nickel and chromium. Inconsistent labeling of specific components and nicotine levels in electronic smoking device products exacerbates this issue. Multiple studies have concluded that exposure after exhalation of aerosol from electronic smoking devices likely results in passive or secondhand and thirdhand exposure to product components.
