Artwork is on display now through Aug. 25 in the halls of the Ottawa County Administration Building, 12220 Fillmore St. in West Olive, as part of the Art Trust Exhibition, which highlights the talent of Ottawa County residents.
In this fifth year of the project alongside the Holland Area Arts Council, 29 artists submitted a total of 52 pieces to the exhibition. The exhibit officially opens on Monday, June 26 from 4-5 p.m. at a public reception in the lobby. At that time, organizers will announce which works will become a part of Ottawa County’s permanent art collection.
