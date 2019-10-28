More than 20 individuals spent time on Thursday at Ottawa County’s Fillmore Administration Building combatting a national shortage.
Both people who were earning their certification and a others who were recertifying spent the morning learning more about being election inspectors.
“Everyone is having difficulty getting inspectors,” Grand Haven City Clerk Linda Bowand said recently.
Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said that to combat the shortage, Thursday’s training was the pilot for a few potential events to recruit new inspectors.
“This is the beta run of this,” he said. “We will be doing more of these for the 2020 cycle.”
New and recertifying inspectors were given a manual, which Roebuck and elections coordinator Steve Daitch walked through during the training. Attendees also learned about setting up voting equipment, opening the polls to have them ready for voters and closing up at the end of the night.
“This training is mandatory,” Roebuck said. “We give a lot of information.”
One attendee, who has been an election inspector for approximately 20 years, said the information given helps make the job easier for those working the polls.
“The more one knows, the easier things become,” said Jerry Hall.
Hall became an election inspector because his father was one and was very proud to work the polls. He noted the importance of the night’s duty is assuring the general public that elections are being run correctly and safely.
Another training attendee, Malinda Pego, said election inspectors are good for checks and balances.
“I became active in government practices and wanted to learn more about everything,” she said.
Roebuck said many of the election workers who earned their certificates on Thursday, like Pego, had been contacted to work during or after the Nov. 5 election.
“This has the biggest effect on the local clerks, they are the front lines of this process,” he said.
Anyone interested in becoming an election inspector should contact the Ottawa County Clerk’s office.
