OTTAWA COUNTY — The Michigan Court of Appeals has dismissed an appeal filed Monday, May 1, by the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners after a circuit court judge granted a preliminary injunction preventing the group from firing its health officer.
Muskegon 14th Circuit Court Judge Jenny L. McNeill granted Adeline Hambley a preliminary injunction April 18, allowing Hambley to remain in her position until a trial can take place later this year over the myriad claims she made that Ottawa Impact-linked commissioners have repeatedly interfered with her ability to do her job.
On Tuesday, May 2, the COA released an order — not even 24 hours after the appeal was filed — dismissing the request.
The appeal was dismissed, the court said, because McNeill's order is not yet final, and only final orders are appealable by right. The commission will have the right to appeal following the outcome of the pending trial, or if the courts give the board permission to appeal before then. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.
The commissioners, represented by Kallman Legal Group, claimed the April ruling was "both final and not final," in that it granted Hambley's request for injunctive relief, but not the other parts of her lawsuit that dealt with a request for declaratory judgment and punitive damages. Kallman asked the COA to dissolve the preliminary injunction.
In her lawsuit, Hambley asked the court to declare her the health officer of Ottawa County, without any “interim” designation or demotion, and find the commissioners may not appoint their preferred candidate, Nathaniel Kelly, whom they tried to install Jan. 3.
Kelly applied through the Ottawa Impact organization for the position — before the Ottawa Impact commissioners took office, according to statements made by OI Commissioner Gretchen Cosby, District 1, who said she personally vetted Kelly for the job.
Kelly is a health and safety manager at a Grand Rapids-area HVAC company. He has no previous work history in public health and said he'd recommend kits for individuals infected by COVID-19 with vitamins, ivermectin and neti pots, but not masking or social distancing.
That aligns with the beliefs and values of the founders of Ottawa Impact — Joe Moss and Sylvia Rhodea — who created the far-right fundamentalist group after clashes with the county and its COVID-19 mitigation mandates in 2020 and 2021.
McNeill granted a temporary restraining order just days after OI commissioners made a "correction" to a resolution the former board approved on Dec. 13 appointing Hambley to the role after Stefanovsky announced in August she planned to retire in the spring.
The OI commissioners argue the resolution approving Hambley’s appointment "did not accurately reflect the actual motion and vote that took place at the meeting" because there were wording discrepancies between the written resolution and the verbal motion made by one of the commissioners prior to the unanimous vote to appoint Hambley.
Kallman said the written resolution the previous board approved wasn't in front of commissioners when they voted to appoint Hambley — and further alleged former Board Chair Matt Fenske and County Clerk Justin Roebuck changed the written resolution in private, which he asserted was a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act.
Both Fenske and Roebuck have denied the allegation.
McNeill said in her ruling that was a "misinterpretation of the events."
"The board approved the appointment of (Hambley) as Ottawa County Administrative Health Officer at the Dec. 13, 2022, meeting by a unanimous vote," McNeill wrote in her ruling. "The only remaining contingencies at that point in time were confirmation by the MDHHS and passing the county's background check process."
Howard said in her filings that Hambley's position grants her certain powers through the state and that her position is of a “just cause” nature, where the supervising authority — the board of commissioners — would need to provide a reason, or cause, to fire her, and could only do so after a public hearing, where she could be represented by legal counsel.
McNeill agreed, saying if commissioners want to fire Hambley, they must follow outlined procedures in the law to do so. That aspect of the judge's decision reaffirms previous legal opinions provided to the county by former corporate counsel Doug Van Essen and former state attorney general Mike Cox.
