Deputy Ottawa County County Administrator Patrick Waterman has sent his resignation to Administrator John Gibbs, citing an “eroding culture”within the county government.
“My decision to resign stems from a deep concern regarding what I have viewed to be as a lack of effective leadership and an eroding culture of employee trust and support within the county,” Waterman wrote in his July 24 letter, obtained by the Holland Sentinel. “I believe that open communication and effective leadership are the backbone of any successful organization. When employees feel heard, supported, and guided, they are more likely to remain motivated and committed to achieving the county’s goals. Sadly, from what I have experienced, this is not currently the culture at Ottawa County.”
Waterman went on to say that he has attempted to develop an “effective working relationship” with Gibbs over the past seven months, adding that he feels his “skills, council and experience” have not been valued or utilized and that a pattern of “concerning administrative decisions” led Waterman to believe that working relationship would not be possible.
“Examples include uninviting me from key departmental meetings, not adhering to established county hiring policies/practices and dismissing raised concerns/objections relating to the Senior Executive Aid position, limited or no communications with me, and an overall lack of opportunity for me to contribute on county initiatives with which I am experienced,” Waterman said, referencing the new Family Justice Center project and the County Strategic Plan, among other items.
Along with his position as deputy county administrator, Waterman also resigned from his position on the Ottawa County Housing Authority, both effective Aug. 4.
“I wish to express my gratitude for the opportunities I have had to serve the citizens of Ottawa County over the past eight months,” Waterman said, who was hired last September by former administrator John Shay. “I am also grateful for the relationships I have formed with the hard-working and dedicated county employees. I wish them all well.”
Waterman was hired before the new Ottawa Impact-majority commission took over in January. One of the board’s first actions was firing Shay and hiring Gibbs as his replacement.
“I value Patrick Waterman’s contributions since he began working for Ottawa County eight months ago,” Gibbs said in an email statement Tuesday evening. “I wish him the best in his new position.”
Gibbs said he received the resignation letter on Monday, and Waterman was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday.
