A bill has passed in both the Michigan House and Senate in favor to add more judges to courts around the state of Michigan, including the Ottawa County 20th Circuit Court in Grand Haven.
“We have the fastest growing population of any county in the state of Michigan,” said Michigan 30th District Senator Roger Victory, who represents Ottawa County. “There are needs that come across and our judiciary system is one of those needs.”
If passed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Bill 694 will allow for one judge to be added to the 20th Circuit Court in Ottawa County. Additionally, it would allow for an additional circuit judge in Muskegon and Wayne counties, a probate judge in Kent County and salvage an expiring seat in Saginaw County.
The first bill that reached the governor’s desk was vetoed because it only called for the one judge seat in Ottawa County.
“We came back with a more comprehensive bill with more judges around the state,” Victory said.
The last judge to be elected in the Ottawa County 20th Circuit Court was Chief Circuit Judge Jon A. Van Allsburg in 2004.
“That’s the last time the state added a seat in Ottawa County,” Van Allsburg said. “The increase in demand has been growing gradually over the last (18) years.”
Van Allsburg said this is primarily due to population growth.
If passed, the bill will go into “immediate effect,” Victory said, and candidates will be able to file for nomination.
The nonpartisan election would take place this November and the newly elected judge would start in 2023.
