WEST OLIVE — Ottawa County is closing all of its government buildings to the public, until further notice, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closure became effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Despite this, the county says it will continue to fulfill as many of its obligations to provide government services as possible. Residents should visit the website at miOttawa.org/closures to access services online, and to learn how they can do business by phone, email or other means.
"Up to now, we have made changes in operations to limit nonessential, person-to-person contact," said Shannon Felgner, the county's communications manager. "This next step will help keep the workforce healthy, safe and able to respond to community needs, including emergencies.
"Our offices are still staffed and serving residents," she continued. "We have some employees working from home, other offices are staggering shifts or taking other steps to continue working safely. Ottawa County will evaluate this decision regularly and update our operations as necessary."
Information about COVID-19 can be found at miOttawa.org/miHealth.
