Ottawa County has been placed under a flood watch through Monday morning, May 18, according to Emergency Management Director Nick Bonstell.
Heavy rain is expected Sunday morning, persisting into Monday morning, with much of the county expected to receive up to 2-3 inches of rain. A northerly wind coming down the Lake Michigan shoreline is expected to result in lakeshore flooding, primarily impacting areas along the immediate shoreline and into the Grand River.
The Grand may see considerable rising through the next week, Bonstell said.
Homeowners in low-lying areas should take immediate steps to protect their homes, such as placing sandbags around your home. Be prepared for water over roads in low spots, and never drive through a flooded area.
For more information, visit the county's Facebook page at facebook.com/OttawaEM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.